A motorist has been killed after the car they were driving hit a wall in Co Laois.

Gardaí attended the scene of the single vehicle accident on the Athy Road in Stradbally, Co Laois this afternoon, at around 2.45pm.

A car collided with a wall on the Athy Road and subsequently went on fire.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died as a result of the collision.

The body of the deceased was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise where a post-mortem will take place.

A Garda spokesperson said: “The Athy Road (R428) was closed this evening as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conducted a technical examination of the scene. The road has since reopened.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Athy Road (R428) or surrounding areas between 2.30pm and 3.15pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”