Motorist (30s) dies following fatal traffic collision in Meath

A motorist died following a fatal traffic collision that took place in Meath this afternoon.

Gardaí at Ashbourne are appealing for witnesses to the incident n in Dunshaughlin today..

At approximately 2.35pm, Garda and Emergency Services were alerted to a two car collision on the R125 at Knockmark, Drumree.

The driver in one of the cars, a woman in her late 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Her body has since been removed to the mortuary at Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan.

The driver and sole occupant of the second car, a woman in her 30s, was taken by ambulance to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown.

Her injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The road is currently closed and traffic diversions are in place. Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the crash site.

Gardaí at Ashbourne are appealing for witnesses to this collision to come forward. They are also appealing to road users who were travelling in the area at the time with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01-8010600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.