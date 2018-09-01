A motorcyclist has been seriously injured following a road crash this evening.

Motorcyclist seriously injured following collision with car

The collision between the motorcycle and a car happened on the N24 between Clonmel and Carrick on Suir at around 6.15pm.

A man, aged in his late 40s, was seriously injured following the incident.

The female driver of the car was uninjured.

The road at the scene is closed to facilitate the examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640.

