A HANDGUN was taken from the scene of a crash in which a motorcyclist lost his life on Sunday afternoon.

Motorcyclist killed in Dublin crash had survived attempt on his life

The 35-year-old died when his bike collided with a pole on Dunsink Park, Finglas in Dublin at approximately 3pm.

He was rushed to James Connolly Memorial Hospital where he was treated for serious neck injuries. However, he was pronounced dead a short time later. The dead man had survived an attempt on his life in 2006 and was closely linked to a criminal involved in a feud in the Finglas area that had escalated in recent weeks.

Immediately after the fatal collision, a firearm was discovered as paramedics from the Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) were treating the man at the scene. However, before gardai arrived, an unknown male emerged from the crowd that had formed around the crash and picked up the handgun before fleeing the scene.

Gardai do not believe that the motorcyclist was being chased before the crash, and are now attempting to establish what led to the collision and the firearm being found. Garda forensic collision investigators attended at the scene, the road iwas closed and local diversions were in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons or motorists who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at Finglas Garda Station on 01 - 6667500, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

