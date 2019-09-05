A motorcyclist has been killed in a collision with a car in the Mulhuddart area of Dublin.

Motorcyclist killed in a collision with a car in west Dublin

The crash happened at around 7.30pm on Saddlers Avenue in the west Dublin suburb.

The victim was 45 years old.

The crash was the second fatal accident involving a motorcyclist yesterday.

A young man died following a collision between a school bus and a motorbike approximately 3km from Cloone, Co Leitrim, at around 8am yesterday.

The crash happened on the main Cloone to Fenagh/Ballinamore Road.

The victim of that crash has been named locally as Alan Crowe (20).

His body was brought to Sligo University Hospital, where a post-mortem examination was due to take place.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Caillian Ellis was driving the bus and sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Mr Ellis was brought to Sligo University Hospital for treatment.

