A young man is in a serious condition following a motorcycle accident in Lucan yesterday evening.

A young man is in a serious condition following a motorcycle accident in Lucan yesterday evening.

Motorcyclist in serious condition following collision with car

Witnesses say that two young men were riding at speed down Griffeen Avenue at around 6pm when their scrambler collided with a car.

A man at the scene said the passengers were thrown off the bike and over the black Audi during the crash. “They crashed into the side of the car and were thrown into the air before landing hard on the ground.

The scene of a crash on Griffeen Avenue, Lucan. Pic:Mark Condren

“I didn’t see the extent of their injuries but their bike was torn apart.” Another witness said one of the men injured wasn’t wearing a helmet.

“We heard a big bang and came running out and saw two lads lying on the ground. It looked very bad. “One of them wasn’t moving when he was being carried into an ambulance.”

Temporary road closures were put in place within the vicinity and were reopened again a short time ago. A garda spokesperson said one passenger is in a serious condition in hospital.

Online Editors