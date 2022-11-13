Motorcyclist dies after collision with tractor in Co Louth

A motorcyclist (29) has died after he was in collision with a tractor in Co Louth on Sunday afternoon.

The collision occurred on the R173 at Drumullagh, Omeath, at around 3.45pm.

The motorcyclist died at the scene and his body was removed to the Louth County Hospital in Dundalk. A post mortem will take place at a later date.

The driver of the tractor was not injured.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Anyone with camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and who was travelling on the R173 at Drumullagh between 3.30pm and 4pm is asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk garda station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.