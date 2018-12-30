Motorcyclist (50s) killed in three vehicle collision

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision which occurred on the N69 in Limerick between Glinn and Tarbert this afternoon at around 12:40pm.

A motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, collided with a car and another motorcyclist, a male in his 20s.

The man in his 50s has been pronounced dead at the scene.

The man in his 20s was taken to Limerick University Hospital with non life threatening injuries. No injuries were sustained by any occupants of the car involved.

The road remains closed for a Garda Technical Examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, particularly anyone who may have dash cam footage, to contact Gardaí in Newcastlewest on 069 20650.

Online Editors