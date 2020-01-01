The first babies of a new decade have been born, as Dublin claims 2020’s earliest birth in Ireland.

Mothers 'on cloud nine' after delivering the first babies of 2020

Hundreds of babies were born across the country today, the first of them coming after just 12 minutes of the new decade.

Patience Setuke gave birth to her daughter Victoria Setuke in the Rotunda Hospital, weighing in at a healthy 7lb 12oz.

The new mother was delighted with her baby, who was one of ten born in the same hospital before 1am.

The last of the 10, born at 12.59am, was Clare Lynch’s new arrival, who has yet to be named - although the little girl’s big sister Nina (6) is pushing for the name Ava.

Ms Lynch, and the baby’s father Pero Pejoski, said that they were over the moon with their 5lb 11oz bundle.

“It’s very exciting,” Ms Lynch, from Blanchardstown, said.

“Everybody was really excited last night, even though it was very busy.

“All of the staff were brilliant as always. Especially on New Year’s, you don’t even now what day it is.”

Ms Lynch added that she was in no way disappointed that her new arrival wasn’t the first of the year.

“I was here since Monday and you’re thinking,’ oh maybe it’ll be tomorrow’, and then I never expected her to be one of the first of the decade,” she said.

“I didn’t think about her not being the first, because it was a bit of a surprise she came today at all - an added surprise.”

In University Maternity Hospital Limerick (UMHL), Donegal mum Ashley Barron was “on cloud nine” after delivering “the first little girl to be born in Limerick” at 4.33am.

Ms Barron’s baby girl, who she has yet to name, weighed 6 lbs 3oz arrived into New Year’s Day 2020 four days early.

“She was due on the 5th but she couldn’t wait so she arrived today at 4.33am. She was the first little girl to be born in Limerick. She’s as good as gold.

“She hasn’t said a peak since she was born, long may it continue,” she joked.

Ms Barron was hopeful her daughter would be “the first of many, please god”.

“She is 6lbs 3oz and she’s very long. I don’t know where she’s getting that it out of, I’m only 5ft 3” myself. (MJ’s) nearly 6ft so she might get it from his side of the family; we’ll give him the credit for that”, she laughed.

Overwhelmed in the joy of it all, she added: “She’s amazing. She’s flat out here she’s oblivious to what is going on around her. It’s great, it’s a nice feeling.”

“I’m feeling great, absolutely on cloud nine, but it’s still very surreal at the minute, it has to sink in yet.”

Caroline Brady and her partner Derek O’Sullivan from Bodyke, Co Clare were also thrilled after their first born was delivered at 6.41am, weighing 8lbs 15oz.

Online Editors