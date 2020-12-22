| 5.3°C Dublin

Mother who lost son in horrific crash makes road safety plea

Christina Donnelly urges all road users to take care this Christmas – ‘I don’t want anyone to go through the hell that we have endured’

Christina Donnelly, mother of Brendan who was killed by a drunk driver in a car accident at Castlemartyr, Co Cork. Photo: Mary Browne Expand

Christina Donnelly, mother of Brendan who was killed by a drunk driver in a car accident at Castlemartyr, Co Cork. Photo: Mary Browne

Ralph Riegel Twitter Email

A MOTHER who lost her beloved son in a collision caused by a drunk driver has issued an emotional Christmas safety plea to motorists and road users.

The appeal from Christina Donnelly came as Ireland has already exceeded the total number of road deaths recorded last year – with what is traditionally the most dangerous period of the year still to come between Christmas Eve and the new year.

A total of 143 people have already died on Irish roads so far this year, two more than in all of 2019 (141) and seven more than the same period last year.

