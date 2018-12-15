Gardai have issued an urgent appeal to the mother of a newly born baby, whose body was found on a beach this morning, to contact them.

Mother urged to contact gardaí after 'partially buried' body of newborn baby found on Dublin beach

The baby was discovered on Bell's Beach near Balbriggan, north county Dublin at 10am today by a volunteer who was cleaning the beach along the sea shore.

It is understood the remains were partially buried and gardaí do not yet know the baby's gender. The baby is Caucasian.

The infant's body was taken to hospital for a post mortem examination.

Gardai have appealed to the mother of the newborn baby found on a beach in Balbriggan to come forward, and ensured her that she will be treated with "compassion and care". pic.twitter.com/hBoYdI4hDx — Rachel Farrell (@rachelvfarrell) December 15, 2018

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, Sergeant Fiona Savidge of Balbriggan Garda Station said: "A member of the public found the body of a newborn baby at Bell’s Beach in Balbriggan. I want to get in touch with the mother of this baby, I am reaching out to you. I know you need medical attention.

"You need to go to your doctor, possibly a 24-hour doctor on call.

"If you could also go to an accident and emergency 24-hour care is available there.

"We are here at Balbriggan Garda Station at (01) 666 4500 or Tusla can be contacted 24-hours a day on 0818 776 315.

"I can assure you you will be treated with the utmost of compassion, care and 100pc confidentiality.

"I know you are a daughter, you are possibly a sister, a cousin.

Bell's Beach north of Balbriggan, near the historic Brick Chimney, where an infant's body was discovered. Picture Credit: Frank McGrath 15/12/18

"You may have a husband or a boyfriend. You may just have confided in a friend, so to anybody out there who the mother of this baby has got in touch with I am appealing to you to make contact with us here."

Local officers, headed by Det Supt Paul Scott, immediately began inquiries in the area to help establish the identity of the baby's mother.

Gardaí have also appealed to anybody else with information about the incident to make contact with them.

A case conference, chaired by Chief Supt Mark Curran and Det Supt Scott, will be held at Balbriggan station this evening as officers review the outcome of their inquiries so far.

Local Fine Gael Councillor Tom O’Leary expressed his shock: “Without knowing any of the circumstances I would appeal to the mother to come forward to seek the help and medical attention she needs.

"Maybe she is under a lot of pressure, we don’t know the circumstances and the matter is very delicate.

"Maybe her family and friends are aware of her situation and they could assist her in coming forward. She needs to talk to somebody.

"God almighty. We don’t know the circumstances but to think of anyone that might have had to go through that alone and also in those terrible weather conditions, alone on a beach.

"I can’t bear to think of it. It’s just so tragic. I am shocked. The whole of Ballbriggan will be in a state of shock.”

