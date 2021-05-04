Mother of two sent to trial for identifying schoolgirl’s young murderer on social media

A MOTHER-of-two has been sent for trial accused of illegally identifying a schoolgirl's young murderer on social media.

Hazel Fitzpatrick (25) is alleged to have shared a photograph of one of the girl’s two killers on Facebook after they were convicted.

She is facing trial and had a book of evidence served on her at Dublin District Court today.

Judge Anthony Halpin sent her forward to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Ms Fitzpatrick, from Easton Green, Leixlip, Co Kildare, is one of 10 people who have appeared in Dublin District Court over the circulation of pictures and names of the two killers on social media, despite legislation and court-ordered bans on identifying the boys.

The 10 people allegedly shared either pictures or names of one or both of the killers in the days after their conviction in 2019.

The boys are entitled to anonymity because of their age, and judges had also made orders prohibiting publication of anything that might identify them.

Their young victim was named throughout the high profile murder trial.

She cannot now be named, since a Court of Appeal ruling last year led to a prohibition on identifying deceased child victims.

That ban will soon be reversed by legislation due to come into effect this month.

Previously, the court heard Ms Fitzpatrick allegedly shared pictures of one of the boys on Facebook.

Text allegedly read: "Name and shame the c***s. Justice was served, shouldn't be allowed see the light again. Two sickos, everyone should see who they are."

Today, state solicitor Tom Conlon said the DPP consented to the accused being sent forward to the next sittings of the circuit court.

Judge Halpin gave Ms Fitzpatrick the formal alibi notice before sending her for trial.

He granted free legal aid to cover both junior and senior counsel in the circuit court, following an application by defence solicitor Michael French, who cited the "complexity" of the case.

Ms Fitzpatrick was sent forward on her own bail bond of €200.

The other accused are awaiting books of evidence before they can be sent for trial.