Mother of son (6) with severe autism concerned about 'disruption' to routine following school closure

Olga Morgan’s son Andy Gaffney (6) from Clonee, Co Meath is one of 12 students in the autism unit at Tyrrelstown Educate Together, which closed on Tuesday for structural checks.

The Dublin school is one of 40 at the centre of a safety probe into the structural work done by a single contractor.

The Department of Education said that school authorities are working to accommodate the 1,200 students from Tyrrelstown Educate Together and St Luke's National School in the meantime.`

But for children like Andy who need a regular routine, the "disruption" could greatly affect their behaviour, according to mum Olga.

"I was shocked to hear about the closure. I’d been following the story and had expected some news about the school, but I didn’t expect it to be an immediate closure," Olga told Independent.ie.

"I wasn’t prepared for this. Obviously it’s difficult for all 1,200 students displaced but for many children with autism, you can’t just plonk them into a huge classroom with everyone else."

Olga said Andy spent the day "pacing up and down" and said she noted he was visibly anxious.

"Andy’s understanding is limited and he’s non-verbal. His communication comes through his behaviour and he’s very in tune with his routine," Olga said.

"We try to keep things as simple as possible, and we follow a schedule. Yesterday morning he woke up at the same time as normal, and I tried to tell him he wouldn’t be going to school.

"He just had a complete meltdown. He was crying, kicking, he couldn’t understand what was happening. From there on his day was so unsettled, he wasn’t himself at all."

The worried mother said she was concerned about her son’s progression, and how he will settle if his school situation is changed.

She said she will now have to enquire about home tuition if the school doesn’t reopen.

"I’m worried that the turmoil will put him in regression, even after the summer holidays it took him a month to settle back in," she said.

"I’m looking into the home tuition grant but it’s not ideal, we have a large family and it would be difficult for him to learn at home.

"He usually loves school. While he’s non-verbal he almost runs to the bus every morning and comes home with a smile on his face most days."

Olga said she believes there is a "constant fight" for children with additional needs, and that she will continue to fight for her son.

"I'm not going to sit back and not do anything. When you have a child with additional needs, from day one it’s a fight.

"A fight for assessment, a school placement, a fight to be heard, they’re the forgotten children."

Dublin West TD Joan Burton called on the government yesterday to set up an action group for parents and teachers affected by the closure.

"The communities affected are incredibly proud of the academic achievements of these schools. Today's closure notice due to structural concerns about the buildings is having a shattering impact on the public and families,” Deputy Burton said.

"In addition to the loss of their children's school, some are losing pre-school and after-school care for children. Many of the families are reliant on these as part of their childcare arrangements.

“The need for action for families is immediate and I hope my local constituency colleague, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar allows no substantial amount of time to lapse before this is dealt with.

"I will also hope that employers locally would appreciate that this bolt from the blue will have a major impact on the childcare arrangements of most working parents with children in the school and that they will show their employees an appropriate level of understanding.”

The schools facing checks were built by Co Tyrone-based Western Building Systems (WBS) between 2009 and 2013.

It is understood that work is underway to find interim accommodation for when the 1,200 pupils return after the mid-term break.

Online Editors