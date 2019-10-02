Mother of backpacker murdered in Antrim 'dies without receiving justice for her darling daughter'

The mother of a German backpacker murdered in Northern Ireland more than three decades ago has died.

Inga Maria Hauser's body was found dumped in a remote part of Ballypatrick Forest in Co Antrim in 1988, two weeks after the 18-year-old was last seen alive on a ferry from Scotland.

Her family has long campaigned to see those responsible for her murder brought before the courts, however no one has ever been charged with the crime.

Inga Maria's elderly mother Almut died on Wednesday.

SDLP MLA John Dallat, who is involved in the campaign to find Ms Hauser's killers, offered his condolences to the Hauser family.

"I am devastated that Inga-Maria’s mother died today without receiving justice for the murder of her darling daughter," he said.

"I have conveyed my deepest sympathy to Almut’s sister Frederica and her nephew Viktor on behalf of everyone who has supported the campaign over many years and I remain hopeful that those involved will be tried in a court of justice for the terrible crime that was committed.

"I am also renewing my appeal to anyone who knows anything about Inga-Maria’s murder to get in touch with the detectives who are working on the case or contact the family’s legal representatives at Phoenix Law, Belfast."

In 2009, Almut Hauser spoke to the Belfast Telegraph of her grief over her daughter's killing.

"It’s very, very important for me to know what had happened in these days," she said. "I want to know ... what happened? I’m sure, that my Inga is not the only one who had been tortured by this killer."

Mrs Hauser said it is "very, very important that the killer will be caught".

Inga-Maria's father Josef also died several years ago without seeing justice for his daughter.

John Dallat said: "Today they are reunited in a better place but our responsibility and that of the police and courts is to redouble our efforts to ensure that those involved in Inga’s murder are brought to justice," Mr Dallat said.

"I am so sorry that my efforts and that of others haven’t achieved their purpose so far but I remain confident that sooner, rather than later, justice will be done and the justice that Almut was denied will be delivered."

Earlier this year, a 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Ms Hauser's murder and later released on bail pending further inquiries.

In 2018, detectives said they believe several people were directly involved in the murder, or in its subsequent cover-up.

Police also found a male genetic profile at the crime scene and conducted one of the UK's largest ever DNA screenings in a bid to track down the suspect. After analysing 2,000 DNA samples, however, no match was found.

Belfast Telegraph