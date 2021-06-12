Mother, father and son charged over drug dealing following Finglas raid

THREE members of the same family – including a mother, father and son – and two other men have been charged with drug dealing after gardaí raided a home in Finglas in Dublin.

Gardaí seized cannabis, cocaine and heroin at a house at Barry Close, on Friday.

The five people arrested there were held overnight pending their appearance before Judge Paula Murphy at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

They are accused of offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

There was no objection to bail after all of the co-defendants agreed to obey strict conditions including various levels of restrictions on contact with each other, and on their movements.

Anthony Robinson (56) and his wife Caroline Robinson (52), from Barry Close, were arrested at their home, along with their son Christopher Robinson (25), who has an address at Barnamore Park, in Finglas.

The father and mother were charged with having quantities of heroin and cocaine for the purpose of sale or supply to another. Mrs Robinson has an additional charge for possession of cannabis for sale or supply.

Christopher Robinson is accused of having heroin for sale or supply at the house, and impeding a search by allegedly running from the rear of the premises and discarding a package containing the drug.

The court heard they were on social welfare and not working.

Kyle Conroy (23) with an address on New Cabra Rd, Cabra, Dublin, was charged with possessing quantities of heroin and cocaine for the purpose of sale or supply to another at the same location.

Paul Archibald (20), of Brookfield Close, Tallaght, Dublin, was charged with having cannabis for sale or supply at the house.

Imposing bail terms, Judge Murphy warned Mr Robinson and his wife that their three other co-defendants cannot go to their house.

The judge ordered Mr Conroy and Mr Archibald to have no contact with each other and the Robinsons, and to stay out of Finglas.

Christopher Robinson was told that to stay out of west Finglas including his parents' home.

The judge ordered all five to give their mobile phone numbers to gardaí. They must sign on regularly at their local garda stations.

The defendants have not yet indicated how they will plead.

Judge Murphy noted gardaí needed to obtain directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

She ordered them to appear at Blanchardstown District Court on September 10.

Garda Dwayne O’Brien, Niall Ring and Hayley Robinson gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

They told the court the five “made no reply” when they were brought to Finglas station and charged.

Legal aid was granted following an application by solicitor Fiona Brennan.