Mother begs inquest witness to tell her what happened to son found dead and bloodied after party

The mother of a man who died after being attacked at a party has begged another man who was there to tell her what happened when he was brought from prison to the Coroner’s Court but did not want to answer any questions.

Vincent Maher (29), died after a violent assault in his rented home in Springmount Apartments on Wellmount Road, Finglas, in the early hours of January 11, 2014.

Garda sources at the time of his death said they believed Mr Maher was attacked after he confronted two men about broken furniture in his flat.

Gardaí also said it was possible Mr Maher, who came originally from Poppintree, could have survived if someone had called an ambulance.

A previous sitting of the inquest into his death was adjourned after witnesses who had been summonsed to give evidence did not attend.

At today’s hearing, evidence was given by deposition from other people who attended the party who said everything had been going well until around 5am when a row broke out and Mr Maher had asked some people to leave.

They said they had left too and while leaving had heard people saying there had been a fight inside the apartment.

The inquest heard that people were drinking, taking ecstasy and smoking cannabis, and that some of the men were dancing, “stripping off” and doing handstands against a wall with their trousers down.

A neighbour who lived above Mr Maher’s apartment said she had woken on a number of occasions after hearing noises.

At 5.55am she heard a big crash and Mr Maher then saying: “You’ll f***ing pay for that” before then hearing more noises followed by Mr Maher saying “please” in a softer voice. The witness said things went quiet after that and she went back asleep.

One witness, Nathan Harold, was brought to the inquest by the Irish Prison Service, having being summonsed to be there.

When he entered the witness box, he told Coroner Clare Keane that he did not want to answer any questions, at which point Mr Maher’s mother Tina started to cry in the public gallery.

“Please Nathan, tell me what happened. I beg you,” she said through her tears. The witness said he did not know what happened.

“I’m sorry for your loss but I don’t want to answer any questions,” he said.

He agreed with Mrs Maher that there had probably been an argument at the party, but said he was drunk and on cocaine and couldn’t remember.

The landlady who owned the apartment, Linda McEvoy, said she had received a call from a neighbour of Mr Maher the morning after the party complaining about loud music being played.

She said she drove to the apartment and saw the windows open and heard loud music. She told how she entered that apartment and saw blood on the floor and the walls, and then saw Mr Maher lying on his stomach on the bed with injuries to his head. Ms McEvoy said Mr Maher was not breathing and she contacted the emergency services.

She said she had known Mr Maher to be a quiet person, a talented painter and decorator, and how he would talk about his little daughter all the time.

Retired State Pathologist Marie Cassidy gave evidence by Zoom call, and said that Mr Maher had been subjected to a vicious assault and had suffered a broken nose and hyoid bone in his neck above his Adam’s apple, and there was evidence of bleeding in the right side of his neck.

She said he had soft tissue injuries and bruising to his head, face, trunk and limbs, and some of his injuries had patterns in them which could indicate he had been stamped on.

Dr Cassidy said Mr Maher had inhaled some of his own blood and there was evidence of alcohol, valium, and some cocaine in his system.

She said while there was no one conclusive cause of death it was most likely that his injuries, coupled with him inhaling blood, his intoxication, and his position face down on the bed all combined resulted in him dying.

In answer to questions from Mrs Maher, Dr Cassidy said it was unlikely he would have felt much pain owing to the intoxicants in his system, and that there was a chance his life could have been saved if an ambulance had been called for him.

She also said it was likely Mr Maher had been placed on the bed rather than lying on it himself.

A narrative verdict was recorded by the jury.

In her evidence, Mr Maher’s mother said his death had left them “it tatters” and “totally devastated”.

She said he never got to see his daughter’s communion, or join in family graduations and celebrations.

After the inquest she said that the inquest did answer some questions but did not bring closure.

“There’ll be closure when they [the culprits] are locked up in prison for murder,” said Mrs Maher.

Gardaí have said that while people have been arrested and questioned, and a file sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions, nobody has been charged in what continues to be an open investigation.