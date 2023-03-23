| 9.8°C Dublin

Mother begs inquest witness to tell her what happened to son found dead and bloodied after party

Vincent Maher Expand

Conor Feehan Twitter Email

The mother of a man who died after being attacked at a party has begged another man who was there to tell her what happened when he was brought from prison to the Coroner’s Court but did not want to answer any questions.

Vincent Maher (29), died after a violent assault in his rented home in Springmount Apartments on Wellmount Road, Finglas, in the early hours of January 11, 2014.

