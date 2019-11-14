A mother and son are among three people who have been arrested as part of the investigation into the kidnap and torture of Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney.

Mother and son among three people arrested in probe into kidnap and torture of Kevin Lunney

It's understood that the arrested woman's husband and son are two of the prime suspects in the attack on Mr Lunney.

A garda cordon at the scene of Kevin Lunney’s abduction

The woman, who is in her 50s, is being held under Section 30 of Offences Against The State Act, 1939.

A man (20s) and another male, aged in his 40s, are being detained under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

