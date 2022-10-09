Mother and baby son who died in apparent murder-suicide may have been dead for several days

Gardaí at the scene where the bodies of a woman and a baby were found at Beechfield Court in west Dublin. Photo: Damien Storan.

A tragic mother and her seven-month-old baby boy may have been dead in their home since Thursday before their bodies were discovered on Saturday afternoon it has emerged.

They were named locally tonight as Kate Donohoe who was aged in her 40s and her baby son Vincent.

Gardaí are working on the theory that the shocking incident is a murder-suicide after a note was discovered at the scene in a house in Clonee on the border of west Dublin and Co Meath.

The property remained sealed off yesterday as gardaí carried out a technical examination of the house.

Toxicology tests are being carried out to help determine the cause of the deaths.

“The woman had been uncontactable for at least 24 hours before her body was discovered by emergency services in an upstairs room of her home,” a source told the Irish Independent.

Their bodies were discovered by concerned neighbours who had been contacted by people close to Ms Donohoe who had become worried about her welfare.

An emergency call was made and ambulance personnel rushed to the scene before gardaí were called to the house at Beechfield Court, Clonee, which was immediately declared a crime scene.

Officers are not looking for anyone else in relation to the deaths and a post-mortem on the bodies was conducted yesterday afternoon.

Initial indications were that Ms Donohoe died from an apparent heart attack.

After analysing the note discovered at the scene, investigating gardai are working on the theory that the tragedy was “pre-planned”.

“This incident was not a spontaneous matter,” a senior source said.

Ms Donohoe has been described as a dog lover, a champion of animal welfare and a well-respected woman who had never before come to the attention of gardaí.

Tributes were paid to the paid to her on social media yesterday.

One woman said: “So sad I'm still shocked. This world was a better place with Kate in it,” while a friend separately pointed out that “she was always generous with her time” and had an “infectious laugh”.

Another posted: “I knew her to be so kind and generous with her knowledge and time. A huge loss to this world.”

“A beautiful kind compassionate person has left us. Many dog people will know Kate, she gave her time and love to dogs in particular sight hounds, she shared her joy and love with everyone, an absolute wonderful person. I will miss our chats and laughs, beyond sad.

“I can't believe she has gone, the world will be a far empty place without her,” one woman wrote.

The local Coroner and office of the State Pathologist have been notified. A garda family liaison officer has been appointed to the case.

A garda spokesperson said: "Shortly after 3pm on Saturday, gardaí and emergency services attended at a house in the Beechfield area. A female adult and a baby boy were discovered inside the house deceased."