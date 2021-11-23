Mother and baby home survivors say redress scheme is ‘divisive and insulting’

An emotional Rita Cahill (left) from Ballymun, who went to a mother and baby home, with niece Clodagh Ledwidge at Leinster House in Dubin today. Photo: Gareth Chaney /Collins Photos

Survivors of mother and baby homes have today branded a Government redress scheme as "divisive and insulting" after it was revealed that it would only cover children who had been in the homes for six months or more.

The scheme, which was announced by Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman last week, has been criticised by childhood trauma clinicians who say a theory that young children who might have been in mother and baby homes for two to three months are less impacted than those who spent a longer period of time there is not scientifically correct.

Mr O'Gorman has since apologised for claiming that children who spent less than six months in mother and baby homes would not remember their experiences.

At a protest outside Leinster House today, survivors’ groups called on changes to the scheme so that all women and children who spent time in the homes could claim redress.

Majella Connolly, who was born and adopted from St Patrick's Mother & Baby Home on the Navan Road, in Dublin, said Mr O’Gorman was “creating a hierarchy of suffering; with all mothers getting something and most adoptees getting nothing”.

Ms Connolly said the Government is trying to equate the suffering of children to the length of time that was spent in the mother and baby homes, which ignores the long-term impact this has on adoptees and birth mothers.

“You can trace the full history of the cheapest packet of mince more easily than we can trace our own personal history. We said all this last year to the minister and to date we are still waiting. Now the minister is trying to divide us again,” she said.

“The first thing to give us redress is to give us our human rights. Our right to our identity. Our birth certs and medical history. All uncensored.

“In relation to mothers – most were forced into a mother and baby home, forcibly had their baby taken away, and deprived of information about the baby, sometimes for their whole life. This is a human rights abuse and to offer her €5,000 for this is an insult.

“In the case of damage to adoptees, all evidence shows poor mental health, in terms of depression, addiction, suicide attempts, anxiety, rejection, and insecurity. Many also suffer with poor physical health and many suffered abuse.”

Ms Connolly said she wanted to emphasise how this affects the generations that follow.

"The minister has to sit down with organisations representing survivors and fix this. The religious orders have profits and assets that should be used to compensate everyone affected.

“I turn 50 this December, and to date I still do not legally have a birth certificate. I'm still a second- class citizen. We need legislation now to correct all this.”

Others who attended the event, hosted by the Dublin 15/7 Action Against Gender Violence campaign, gave an insight into their own stories too.

David Kinsella, who was also born in the St Patrick’s Mother and Baby Home, said next January will mark 100 years since the homes were first opened, and branded the proposed redress scheme as “despicable and measly”.

He said he had suffered slowed development as a child, was very introverted, did not walk or talk until he was five or six, and had to have knitted gloves put on his hands to stop his severe nail biting.

Anna Corrigan was representing the Tuam Mother and Baby Home families and survivors.

She said her mother Bridget Dolan had two babies in the Tuam Mother and Baby Home, and said the redress scheme was an “absolute travesty of justice”.

“We've been through five ministers and this is the best they can come up with together with their civil servants.

“I'm getting emails from members of the groups who are just devastated. It's trauma on top of trauma on top of trauma.”

Ms Corrigan said children were moved from mother and baby homes to other institutions and boarded-out to families and sought clarity of whether these were included in the scheme.

“This is all divisive. Divisive and a pittance, and an insult to every survivor. Money is only part of this. This was all about crimes against humanity, egregious breaches of human rights, and also breaches of the Nuremberg Code with the drug trials.”

Marie Arbuckle, from Northern Ireland, said she was brought up in the care system there and had been sent to St Patrick’s on the Navan Road to have her baby when she had just turned 18.

“Then two social workers took him from the South and brought him back up the North to be adopted.

“A baby that lived inside of us for nine months, and when they came out they were taken away,” she said.

“From the minute that baby's born, the trauma starts when it's taken away.

"Is the minister counting the time we carried those babies as well as the time in the home when we had trauma? No he’s not. The only thing that he is dealing with in this redress is time and money. There's nothing about pain and trauma.”