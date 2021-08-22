Mother and baby campaigners will seek answers over Tuam exhumation

The Tuam Babies Family Group will meet Children’s Minister Roderic O'Gorman on August 30 to “demand answers” about when the exhumation of the children’s mass grave at the former Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home will begin.

It is also seeking clarity on how the promised redress scheme for survivors of mother and baby homes will proceed.

The meeting follows a virtual consultation earlier this year between Mr O’Gorman and the group seeking clarification on when the promised exhumation and redress will be put in place.

Annette McKay, whose sister died at at the Co Galway institution, said: “It is not as simple as setting a date for the excavation and sending in a digger. There is a lot to be done ahead of that.

"There needs to be an ethics committee established and a lot of local stakeholders’ needs to be consulted, as well as the families whose children are buried there.

"We’re worried this could take years.”

Ms McKay, a spokeswoman for Tuam Babies Family Group and who lives in Manchester, added: “We just at this stage expect a concrete plan from Roderic O’Gorman.

"The exhumation will obviously take a significant amount of planning, it is time for an action plan to be put in place. We will be insisting a concrete plan out of this meeting.

"Commitment is not enough, action is now needed. It’s the same situation in terms of the redress scheme, bearing in mind survivors who are still alive are in their 80s and 90s.”

A total of 987 children died at the mother and baby home in Tuam, a commission of investigation found in January.

Ms McKay’s late mother Maggie gave birth to baby girl Mary Margaret at Tuam in December 1942, according to records.

She had become pregnant after being raped by a caretaker at St Anne’s Industrial School at Taylor’s Hill, Galway.

Ms Mackay’s mother was abruptly transferred to St Brigid’s Industrial School in Loughrea within weeks of the birth of her daughter.

“My mother only once spoke about it. She said Mary Margaret was a bonny baby,” said Ms Mackay.

“A few months later, when Mum was in the industrial school in Loughrea, someone came and told her: ‘Your baby is dead.’ As simple as that. As if it was nothing.”

Official records obtained by the family confirmed the death of Mary Margaret in June 1943 at Tuam, aged six months.

Ms Mackay said: “I’m sure I’ll never get all the answers about what happened to my older sister. But Roderic O’Gorman now at least owes us what was promised, a plan for the promised exhumation process.”

The general scheme of the Certain Institutional Burials Bill was published in December 2019, following the fifth interim report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes, which highlighted major issues with burials at Bessborough in Cork and Tuam.

In its final report, the commission found most of the mother and baby homes did not hold burial registers.

Earlier this month, Tuam survivors criticised officials in the Department of Children for attending a party for former minister Katherine Zappone a week after cancelling a meeting to discuss their plight.

Mr O’Gorman’s office cancelled a meeting with Tuam survivors on July 14 due to a Covid outbreak in his office.