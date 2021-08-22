| 12.2°C Dublin

Mother and baby campaigners will seek answers over Tuam exhumation

Group to also quiz minister about redress scheme — but fears plans ‘will take years’

Sisters Sheila Wilkinson and Annette McKay with a portrait of their mother Maggie, whose daughter Mary died as a baby in Tuam's mother and baby home. Picture by Brian Farrell Expand

Ali Bracken

The Tuam Babies Family Group will meet Children’s Minister Roderic O'Gorman on August 30 to “demand answers” about when the exhumation of the children’s mass grave at the former Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home will begin.

It is also seeking clarity on how the promised redress scheme for survivors of mother and baby homes will proceed.

The meeting follows a virtual consultation earlier this year between Mr O’Gorman and the group seeking clarification on when the promised exhumation and redress will be put in place.

