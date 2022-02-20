Most same-sex domestic abuse victims refuse to report violence

A new study has found almost 70pc of people within same-sex relationships in Northern Ireland do not report domestic violence to police or support groups, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

The Rainbow Project State of the Community research carried out in 2021 with more than 1,130 respondents has shown LGBTQIA+ people can be reluctant to report incidents of crime.

Domestic abuse is prevalent across a wide section of society, but the Rainbow Project’s research has shown 42pc of respondents said they had experienced being in a relationship that was harmful or hurtful, either verbally, physically or sexually.

There are no official figures on the extent of crime against those identifying as LGBTQIA+.

“We have a very limited picture of the experience of crime or domestic abuse as an issue in the LGBTQIA+ community in Northern Ireland,” said the project’s Aisling Twomey.

"The reasons are that obtaining accurate data is problematic and there is a high level of under-reporting.”

It is an issue that all LGBTQIA+ crime is under-reported, but significantly the Rainbow Project State of Community research has shown 68pc surveyed have chosen not to report incidents to the PSNI or any other support organisation.

“We know that reporting can be really difficult and historically the LGBTQIA+ community have not had a very good relationship with the police service. However, this is changing with the work we have been doing to address issues around hate crime and training police in supporting members of our community to come forward to report crimes,” she said.

However, the group has seen an increase in “the confidence in reporting hate crime to the PSNI and an increase in the number of the LGBTQIA+ community seeking to join the police service”.

Ms Twomey said: “Clients anecdotally have told us that they don’t report incidents as they don’t wish to tarnish the image of the community. They feel that reporting incidents of domestic or sexual abuse would discredit the LGBTQIA+ community by showing that abuse is happening.

“Some believe that it would undermine the work we have been doing for equality. This fear is real and abusers will prey on this to control victims, so domestic abuse doesn’t get talked about or is cloaked in silence.”

Over several decades, the causes of and intervention for domestic abuse within heterosexual relationships has been studied, researched and invested in, “but the same cannot be said for LGBTQIA+ victims”, said Ms Twomey.

Studies have also revealed the existence of domestic and sexual abuse among LGBTQIA+, and its incidence is comparable to or higher than that among heterosexual couples.

“LGBTQIA+, people of colour, disabled people are not represented in large-scale publicity campaigns run by mainstream services,” Ms Twomey added.

“This invisibility leads to many individuals feeling that they are unable to access those services, or even recognising themselves as victims.”

She said LGBTQIA+ people in Northern Ireland are fearful of engaging with support services or are unaware there is support available.