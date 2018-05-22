More than half of all trips into Dublin now on public transport

MORE than half of all commuters travelling into Dublin city do so using public transport, a record high.

The total number of trips made into the city centre now exceeds Celtic Tiger levels, but the car is now the preferred mode of transport for just under 30pc of all trips made, also a record low.

The National Transport Authority and Dublin City Council says that just over 107,000 travelled into the city centre using bus, train or tram, which is the largest number recorded since the Canal Cordon Count got underway in 1980. This means that more than half all journeys into the city in the morning are made on public transport.

The count analyses how commuters travelling into the city centre between the canals travel, whether by public transport, car, bike or walking. It shows that the number of cyclists is also at record levels, with 12,447 cycling into the city centre, while 25,000 people walk.

Mode share (the percentage of travellers using a type of transport) for cycling is at 5.9pc, with walking at 11.8pc. “Some 70pc of all inbound trips crossing the canal cordon were made by a sustainable mode which includes cycling, walking, taxi and other public transport,” the NTA said.

“The sustainable mode share has grown year-on-year since 2010. In the last 11 years the share for sustainable modes has grown by nine percentage points.” The count also shows the number of people coming into the city by private car has dropped from almost 65,000 in 2016, to 61,694 in 2017.

This means that the mode share for cars has dropped to under 30pc for the first time. It is now 29.2pc, compared to 40pc as recently as 2010.

“Dublin City Council very much welcomes the fact that in 2017 more people than ever before crossed across the Canal cordon in the morning peak, the total numbers now recorded exceed the previous high recorded in 2006,” city council chief executive Owen Keegan said.

“Considering that this was achieved against a background of Luas Cross City construction, it shows the commitment of DCC and the NTA to multi-modal travel and particularly the incredible value of the additional bus priority measures in the City Centre implemented on the north and South Quays and the resultant reduction in journey times for bus users.” The NTA said the figures highlight a “clear indication” that people would utilise public transport where available.

“Public transport reduces the amount of greenhouse gases and other emissions that are being generated so is better for the environment and helps us meet our national greenhouse gas reduction targets,” CEO Anne Graham said. “I have every confidence that we can all continue to build on this success.”

