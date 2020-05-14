More than €90,000 worth of cigarettes seized at Dublin Port

More than €90,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes have been seized at Dublin Port (Photo: Revenue)

More than €90,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes have been seized at Dublin Port.

Revenue officers seized more than 168,500 cigarettes today at Dublin Port.

The smuggled cigarettes, discovered in a container carrying a mixed consignment of goods, were hidden behind air conditioning fan fittings that were destined for an address in Dublin.

The cigarettes, branded ‘Double Happiness’ and ‘Lambert and Butler’ have a retail value of over €91,000, representing a loss to the exchequer of €79,000.

The seizure is part of an intelligence led operation, by Revenue.

Investigations are ongoing.

A spokesperson for Revenue said: "These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illegal cigarettes and tobacco in the shadow economy.

"If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling or sale of illegal cigarettes or tobacco, they can contact Revenue in confidence on our confidential line 1800 295 295."

