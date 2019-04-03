More than 80 people evacuated after Belfast apartment blaze

More than 80 residents were caught up in a Belfast city centre blaze in the early hours of this morning.

More than 80 residents were caught up in a Belfast city centre blaze in the early hours of this morning.

The apartment block in Great Victoria Street was evacuated after the fire began in the first floor.

Eight fire appliances and 55 firefighters attended the incident.

At least two people were taken to hospital from smoke inhalation, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said.

2/2. Following a fire in an apartment block in Gt Victoria Street in Belfast, approx 2 dozen people have been displaced and we are now working to relocate them to a nearby community centre pic.twitter.com/gEdqmP90br — NIAS (@NIAS999) April 3, 2019

A Fire Service spokesman said: "All 80 occupants were safely evacuated following extensive smoke spread.

"NIFRS worked alongside Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Belfast City Council to relocate occupants to nearby community centre until the incident was dealt with".

The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

