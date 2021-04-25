More than 600 sale of sex convictions to be expunged

More than 600 previous convictions for ‘sale of sex’ will be expunged, Justice Minister Helen McEntee has announced.

It is part of a bid to support fresh starts for victims of trafficking and exploitation.

Minister McEntee said the initiative was a significant step in recognising and responding to the needs of vulnerable victims.

The Justice Minister announced the initiative, as a result of a recognition that prostitution is exploitative of vulnerable persons - mainly women and girls - with many forced into the sex trade via trafficking, drug addiction, homelessness and poverty.

“I hope this initiative will bring some relief to those who are looking to leave that aspect of their lives behind,” Ms McEntee said.

“Given what we know about the levels of exploitation and human trafficking in the sex trade, it is very likely that many of those convicted in the past fall into the exploited category for a number of reasons, including because they were victims of trafficking.

“These vulnerable victims should also benefit from the legislative change regarding the sale of sex and be able to move forward and rebuild their lives.

“Officials in my Department will be drafting the necessary legislative amendments to provide for the expungement.”

The Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2017 removed those who offer their services as a prostitute, from the existing offences of soliciting for the purpose of prostitution.

The legislation now criminalises the purchase of sex. This change was made, the Department of Justice said, to provide additional protection to people involved in prostitution, especially those who are vulnerable and victims of human trafficking.

While it has not been an offence to sell sex in Ireland since 2017, for those who have succeeded in exiting prostitution, previous convictions can be a significant obstacle, as they attempt to move on with their lives, the Department added.

It is the Department’s intention that the proposed new provision would be limited to those convicted of offering their services as a prostitute to another person.

In total, An Garda Síochána have identified 607 convictions to be expunged.

This comprises 402 convictions recorded for soliciting or importuning for the purposes of prostitution, contrary to section 7 and 205 convictions for loitering for the purposes of prostitution – failing to comply with a direction of a Garda, contrary to Section 8.

An Garda Síochána are satisfied there are no other underlying or related offences involved in these cases that would caution against expungement.

Minister McEntee said: “The erasing of all such convictions, and the expunging of the resulting criminal records, will send an immensely important message to those in the sex trade.

“It will firmly assert our national policy position that the focus of An Garda Síochána’s attention is not directed towards those in the sex trade, who are exploited and victimised, but rather towards those who are responsible for exploiting them and those who purchase and demand services.”

Sex Workers Alliance Ireland (SWAI) welcomed the announcement but said it did not go far enough.

"For sex workers who would like to move on to other work, a criminal record is a major obstacle in doing so,” director Kate McGrew said .

"SWAI demands that criminal records for brothel-keeping also be expunged, as this is defined as criminalisation of merely co-working, and this is where the majority of sex worker convictions have occurred since 2017. This law continues to force us to work alone if we are to work legally.”