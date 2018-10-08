More than 600 Irish people have been deported from Australia over the last two years.

More than 600 Irish deported from Australia over last two years

Figures released to RTÉ by the Australian Department of Home Affairs show that from the beginning of 2016 to the end of August this year a total of 636 Irish nationals were sent home.

The most common issues leading to deportation had to do with visas with people either overstaying their visa or having their visa cancelled making up the majority of cases.

Australia scrapped its controversial skilled 457 visa programme this year. The programme had allowed tens of thousands of Irish workers to enter the country legally.

Allegations arose that the visa was being used by some employers to import workers without attempting to fill genuine skill gaps.

After the 457 visa was scrapped it was replaced with the ‘Temporary Skill Shortage Visa’ (TSS). The list of applicants that qualify for this visa is significantly less than its predecessor.

Successful applicants are only permitted a limited stay in Australia, either two or four years, and must also be sponsored by an employer to avail of the visa.

Thousands of Irish workers flocked to Australia, many from the health and construction sector, in search of work after the economic crash of 2008.

Online Editors