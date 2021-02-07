More than 550 CAO offers this week after November Leaving Cert

More than 550 Leaving Cert 2020 students are receiving a higher CAO offer after sitting the November exams.

It means that at least one in four of the 2,155 candidates are guaranteed a place next autumn based on their 2020 points.

While the offers are being made across the across the board, it is understood that about half are going to students who applied for courses where at least 450 points were needed.

With Biology the most popular subject in the November exams, there will be no surprise if there is a relatively large number of offers being made in courses such as Medicine and other health professions.

About one on four of the 806 Biology candidates achieved the top Leaving Cert grade of H1, the highest H1 success rate among all subjects.

Another science subject, Chemistry, was the second most popular paper, with 416 candidates 16pc of whom achieved a H1.

Higher education institutions are making direct contact with students to advise them of their offers.

Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has tweeted that 554 honours degree (Level 8) offers are in the process of being made to students.

As well as that, there are 37 offers being made for Level 7/6 (ordinary degree/higher certificate) courses. Some students may have received an offer at both Level 8 and Level 7/6/.

Unlike the usual Leaving Cert, students sitting the November exams knew exactly what was needed in terms of CAO points for college entry.

Most candidates took one, two or three papers, suggesting they were focused on maximising points in the hope of getting an offer for their top choice course.

In the extraordinary circumstances of 2020, Leaving Cert students were awarded calculated grades after the June exams were cancelled because of Covid-19.

Candidates who went on to take the November exams are able to mix the best of their results for CAO purposes.

Any student who is entitled to a new CAO offer will receive that in July, under what is known as CAO Round A.

Unusually, but taking into account the exceptional circumstances, if they have also applied for other courses in 2021, they may also receive a different offer in Round One and may choose between them at that point.

The Government opened extra college places for 2020/21, to adjust for the impact of calculated grades, which resulted in a 4pc rise in Leaving Cert grades generally. Almost 50,000 first years registered last autumn.

There is a commitment to extra places in 2021/22 as well, but about 500 of those may be filled in July as a result of this week’s offers. Some students achieving a higher CAO offer this week may already be on a course and be happy to stay there, but many will want to pursue the new opportunity.

Online Editors