More than 50 objections lodged against plans for a nine-storey hotel over the Cobblestone pub

More than 50 objections have been lodged against plans to build a nine-storey hotel over and adjacent to the Cobblestone pub in Dublin’s Smithfield.

Last month, Marron Estates lodged plans for a 114 bedroom hotel at King Street at Smithfield, Dublin 7.

However, the scheme provoked an angry reaction with already more than 50 objections lodged against the scheme.

Parties have until November 4 to lodge objections with the city council.

Documents lodged with the planning application show the pub, which is a protected structure, is to be retained as part of the scheme.

A heritage assessment lodged with the planning application points out that the hotel to be developed over the Cobblestone “will be set back from the building line in order to retain the existing character of the buildings at street level”.

The report said the existing buildings on site “are generally in poor condition and their survival is not guaranteed without some development of the site”.

A separate planning report by McCutcheon Halley said the scheme has been designed to respond sensitively to the existing protected structures and will incorporate and adapt these buildings for new use, therefore creating new modern elements which respect the site’s heritage.

McCutcheon Halley said the scheme “will create a vibrant and attractive landmark building”.

The consultants said the development of the hotel along with the addition of a new restaurant and retention of the Cobblestone pub “will contribute to the growth of Dublin as a global city of scale”

One person to lodge an objection, Ros Caffrey from Cabra told the council the plans “would have a detrimental impact on the Smithfield cultural quarter and make the existing cultural facilities provided by the Cobblestone unviable with the demolition of the existing music venue at the rear of the bar”.

In another submission, Laura McAuliffe from Co Carlow said: “I cannot think of a better metaphor for a mismanaged development plan for the city and its people than a hotel parasitically implanting itself atop one of the most revered and and respected cultural venues in the country”.

A former local resident in the area, Dr Lily Ni Dhomhnaill of Tralee, Co Kerry, told the council the loss of the Cobblestone “would be catastrophic for Irish music".

Dr Ni Dhomhnaill argues Dublin already has enough hotels.

"The people of Dublin do not need these and will not benefit from them,” she said.

Currently living in Melbourne, Ciaran O’Grady told the council that “if you approve the redevelopment, you are essentially removing the very reason that tourists want to visit Dublin - an authentic Dublin experience”.

He said: “The vibrant cultural scene that the Cobblestone enables for locals - with no Arts Council funding - will vanish”.

A decision is due on the application next month.