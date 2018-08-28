News Irish News

Tuesday 28 August 2018

More than €3m worth of drugs seized at Dublin Port

detector dog Meg
Independent.ie Newsdesk

MORE than €3 million worth of drugs was seized at Dublin Port this morning.

Using Revenue's mobile x-ray scanner and with the assistance of detector dog Meg, officers seized 36kgs of suspected cocaine and 11kgs of suspected MDMA.

The drugs, which have an estimated street value of over €3m, were found in a container which had arrived on a ferry from Europe.

Investigations are ongoing.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

