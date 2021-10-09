More than 200 patients a day added to record-high waiting lists for hospitals

Up to nine public patients an hour – 208 a day – are being forced to join the queue for care on record-high hospital waiting lists.

It comes as the HSE said 724,031 patients would be on waiting lists for surgery, a specialist appointment or gastrointestinal scope at the end of this year.

This is despite a government drive aimed at curbing the rising demand in struggling public hospitals.

The new plan will target those waiting more than nine months, selecting an extra 150,000 patients before the end of December, to stop lists rising to 874,679.

Under the proposal, it is expected that more than 30,000 of the 150,000 who are due to be removed from lists will not be treated and instead deleted through “validation”, where names are checked for people no longer in need, have gone private or died.

An analysis by the Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA) lays bare the extent of need with “almost nine people an hour, 24 hours a day” being placed on lists where they could languish for years.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the latest waiting list blitz was aimed at stemming further growth with over half-a-million more public patients expected to have come on stream from August 21 to the end of the year.

“Waiting lists were bad before the pandemic and they are worse now. We must take remedial action to ensure they don’t get any worse,” Mr Donnelly said.

He pointed out that the pandemic and HSE cyber attack had had an “unavoidable” adverse impact on waiting lists.

Under the new short-term plan public patients will be outsourced to private hospitals, more care will be purchased for public hospitals and new ways of speeding up flow through the use of

physiotherapists and nurses with advanced skills will be rolled out.

The HSE conceded the reduction would be “modest” but a “vital one” in preparing for the shake-up planned to tackle waiting lists under a new multi-annual plan to roll out from next year.

It means that the August out-patient list of 652,244, which was projected to rise to 726,562, will be controlled at 621,082.

The list for in-patient or daycase surgery, on course to increase to 101,304 at the end of the year, will be brought down to 69,822.

The waiting list for gastrointestinal scopes to examine areas such as the stomach stood at 32,636 at the end of August.

It was on track to rise to 46,813 but the new drive aims to keep it at 33,127 by the end of December.

It still means more public patients needing this diagnostic procedure will be in the queue facing into the new year compared with last summer.

The plan also warns about the hazard of an influx of patients from hospital emergency departments requiring a bed which could lead to the cancellation of planned procedures for a waiting list patient who is booked for an overnight stay.

Earlier this week 467 patients were on trolleys in emergency departments waiting for a bed, signalling a return of the trolley crisis which is bad news for waiting list patients needing admission.

Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane said the new waiting list plan, although a start, was lacking in detail and had no backup if hospital emergency departments filled up with patients who needed a bed.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation also expressed its concern about intensive care units and under-staffing.