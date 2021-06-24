More than 140 cases  of fraudulent PUP payments claimed using stolen PPS numbers

More than 140 cases of fraudulent PUP payments were claimed using information stolen from innocent citizens up until May 23, with one person having claims of €7,300 made with their details, according to the Department of Social Protection.

But this is believed to be the tip of the iceberg and the actual amount of Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) fraud is through to be much higher as more cases are being discovered by investigators.

Scammers quickly focused on the PUP payment scheme when it was set up in March last year as an emergency government response to the Covid-19 crisis.

Using people’s PPS numbers without their knowledge, criminals began making PUP claims, with many of thetargets not finding out until they received their tax certificate from Revenue.

Under a Freedom of Information request, the Department of Social Protection said that up until May 23 this year it had identified 140 cases where PUP claims appeared to have been made in the name of individuals without their knowledge, using their personal details, and to have been paid.

“The total value of these payments is €230,000. The highest amount of an individual compromised payment was €7,300,” the department said.

The department said it cannot comment any further on the individual cases.

In one scam more than 70 people responded to a fraudulent email they believed was from the Irish Court Service calling them to jury duty.

They responded to the email and supplied information such as their name, address and PPS number.

But fraudsters then used this information to make false PUP claims of up to €350 per week using fake names and using fake passports.

It is estimated that €165,000 was stolen before the fraud was uncovered.

And in another investigation gardaí are examining a case of more than 100 frauds with claims being made in the names of unsuspecting people, and the money being paid into so-called mule accounts.

The mule account is the method criminals use to cash out the payments.

They work by directing the stolen funds into accounts that have been ‘borrowed’ from young or vulnerable people by deception and coercion or the promise of a cut of the proceeds.

The stolen money is paid into these mule accounts and then transferred on to other accounts or withdrawn at ATMs and in banks.

But the account holder is left to take the blame when gardaí arrest them and charge them with money laundering.

In recent months charges were brought against a number of people arrested in relation to investigations of PUP fraud.

A fraud using a stolen PPS number is usually a fraud against the State rather than an individual, although it uses the individual’s details to access State funds such as social welfare payments.

A more recent version of this scam is where a person gets a call from an 083 number or what looks like a legitimate state agency number in which they hear a recorded message allegedly from the Department of Social Welfare, Attorney General’s Office, or other State office.

Scams can differ, but some advise the victim to press ‘1’ or a different number which puts them through to a person who advises them that their PPS number or their bank account has been used in a crime such as money laundering.

The person then asks for them to verify their name, PPS number and in some instances their bank account details.

Gardaí advise people to hang up and not respond to requests for personal information.