| 11.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

More than 140 cases  of fraudulent PUP payments claimed using stolen PPS numbers

Payments to PUP scammers add up to €230,000 – and may be the tip of the iceberg

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Conor Feehan Twitter Email

More than 140 cases of fraudulent PUP payments were claimed using information stolen from innocent citizens up until May 23, with one person having claims of €7,300 made with their details, according to the Department of Social Protection.

But this is believed to be the tip of the iceberg and the actual amount of Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) fraud is through to be much higher as more cases are being discovered by investigators.

Scammers quickly focused on the PUP payment scheme when it was set up in March last year as an emergency government response to the Covid-19 crisis.

Privacy