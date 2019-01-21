More than 11,000 litres of alcohol with a value of over €403,000 were seized by revenue officers at Dublin Port last week.

More than 11,000 litres of alcohol worth over €400,000 seized at Dublin Port

The haul took place during routine operations on Wednesday, January 16.

Revenue said that the alcohol, which included over 10,200 litres of blended scotch whiskey and 800 litres of alcopops, represents a potential loss to the exchequer of over €255,300.

Officers discovered the alcohol when they searched a trailer which had originated from Poland.

Investigations into the seizure are ongoing.

