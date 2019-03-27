More than 10,000 people are homeless for the first time

The number of homeless people has crossed the 10,000 mark for the first time.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy released the February figures just minutes after British Prime Minister Theresa May told MPs for her intention to resign.

They show that 6,480 adults and 3,784 children needed emergency accommodation last month. This brings the total figure to 10,264 people, the highest figure since the economic crash.

The minister described the figures as “hugely disappointing”.

“Our plans to fix the supply of both social and private housing are working and this is borne out by the most recent build figures. The latest RTB report also shows rent falling at the end of 2018. And yet still we see more people entering emergency accommodation,” he said.

Mr Murphy said he is in constant contact with local authorities and working with them to help move families out of emergency accommodation and into sustainable housing solutions.

“As well as the increased supply of social housing, HAP will continue to play a vital role in providing families with a place to live until supply catches up. We will continue to work with families to demonstrate the benefits of this scheme over emergency accommodation,” he said.

“Further reforms to the rental sector containing new protections for the most vulnerable in our housing sector, including longer notice periods will be coming before cabinet in the coming days.”

CEO of homelessness charity Depaul, Kerry Anthony, described the figures as "hugely disheartening".

"It indicates that many challenges remain with regards to homelessness in Ireland. We need to be continuously looking at and monitoring the reasons behind these increases. However, it is not enough to identify the reasons, we must also act upon this knowledge," he said.

“For any person or family to find themselves homeless can have a detrimental impact on their lives, no matter how brief their stay in homelessness is.

"We need to work together and look at ways of preventing people and families from entering homelessness and moving people out of it as quickly as possible.”

Online Editors