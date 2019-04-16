More than 1,000 community employment scheme supervisors plan strike next month

More than 1,000 community employment scheme supervisors plan to strike for five days next month in a bid to get a pension.

The supervisors, who are members of Siptu and Fórsa, plan to hold back-to-back stoppages from May 13.

They also plan to lobby local and European election candidates ahead of the elections next month.

Siptu and Fórsa said they have no access to a pension scheme despite a Labour Court recommendation that they should.

The supervisors went on strike for a day last February.

There are 25,000 people on CE schemes providing services including childcare, elder care, disability services and a range of community-based education and training programmes.

“This action will inevitably disrupt the wide range of community services delivered locally by community employment schemes around the country,” said Siptu sector organiser, Eddie Mullins.

He said the only way it can be averted is for the Minister for Finance Pascal Donohoe to agree to meet them to discuss implementing the court’s recommendation.

Online Editors