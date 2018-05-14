More than 100 jobs to be created in new manufacturing facility in Longford

Independent.ie

More than 100 jobs are to be created for a new manufacturing and supply operation in Longford

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/news/more-than-100-jobs-to-be-created-in-new-manufacturing-facility-in-longford-36903954.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36462665.ece/4505e/AUTOCROP/h342/Kevin%201Boxer1%20Moran%20Read-Only.jpg