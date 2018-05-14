More than 100 jobs to be created in new manufacturing facility in Longford
More than 100 jobs are to be created for a new manufacturing and supply operation in Longford
Leetha Industries is establishing the new facility, Red Seal Cups Limited, a project that is expected to create 100 roles over the next three years.
The firm will be looking for employees to fill a variety of roles, from senior management to warehouse staff.
Red Seal Cups will produce Leetha’s patented range of heat resistant packaging solutions for the UK and European marketplace.
The partnership project, between Leetha and Food Containers Manufacturing UK, is supported by IDA Ireland.
Minister of State Kevin Boxer Moran said that winning investment for regional locations such as Longford is a key focus for the Government.
"I am very pleased to support this project which is a further example of the Government’s commitment to the Regional Action Plan for Jobs.
"The jobs being created will be a great boost for the local economy and create new opportunities for the community here in Longford."
Online Editors