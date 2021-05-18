More job cuts on the way as ‘smaller Aer Lingus’ expected after Covid 

Aer Lingus has confirmed more job cuts are on the cards along with permanent closure of its cabin crew base at Shannon and a temporary closure of the base in Cork from September.

The measures are needed to save the airline, the company said.

“The airline must be more cost-efficient and productive in order to generate the cash required to rebuild its financial health,” it said in a statement.

Ground handling requirements in both Shannon and Cork airports are under review and the airline said it is to continue with reduced working hours and associated pay reductions and lay-offs and the potential for more lay-offs.

Aer Lingus told staff on Tuesday that the airline will emerge smaller from the pandemic and there will be a requirement for redundancies.

“Aer Lingus has commenced discussions with Unions representing employees in Aer Lingus regarding both the immediate and structural changes that need to be implemented.”

The Irish Independent reported last week that Aer Lingus owner IAG was weighing up options for its Irish arm as severe travel restrictions continue to inhibit its ability to operate

IAG reported first quarter results that saw Aer Lingus lose €103m in the period. IAG, which also owns British Airways, Iberia and Vueling, posted a €1.1bn loss in the first three months of the year.

Newly-appointed Aer Lingus chief executive Lynne Embleton said travel last week that restrictions in Ireland are out of step with those in the rest of Europe.

“Without doubt, the Irish government are taking a way more cautious approach than any of the other governments, particularly in Europe,” she said.

“Their recent actions, such as putting the USA onto the mandatory hotel quarantine list devastates the ability to sustain flying,” said Ms Embleton.

“We do have an aviation restart plan that is sponsored by the airlines and all the stakeholders and we’ve worked closely with government on that. We are in dialogue with the government about what needs to happen,” she said.