Despite some bright spells across the country this morning, there's no need to put the umbrellas away yet- as Met Éireann have issued yet another yellow weather warning.

More heavy rain on the way as status yellow warning issued with 'possible flooding'

A status yellow rainfall warning is in place from 7pm tonight until 7am on Tuesday for Connacht, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford.

According to the national forecaster, between 25mm and 40mm of rain are expected with "flooding possible".

Two yellow wind warnings also remain in place for most of the country today and tomorrow morning.

The warning is in place until 4am tomorrow in Munster, Connacht and Donegal, and extended until 9am tomorrow for Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan.

Winds of up to 50 and 65km/h are expected with gusts reaching between 90 and 100 km/h.

More than 4,000 homes and businesses were left without power at the weekend as Storm Deirdre made its way across Ireland.

A number of roads were closed due to flooding, including parts of Cork, and a number of Irish Ferries between Dublin and Holyhead were cancelled.

AA Roadwatch are encouraging motorists to take care when driving on Irish roads while the weather warning is in place.

"When driving in high winds, allow a large gap between you and the vehicle in front, expect wind-blown debris and be mindful of vulnerable road users such as cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians," a spokesperson said.

Stormy weather in Dublin. Photo: Tony Gavin

"Remember it takes longer to stop on wet roads, so slow down and keep further back from the vehicle in front."

According to Met Éireann, the current forecast shows a wet and windy week ahead, with chances of hail and thunder.

"Showery conditions for much of this week, some heavy or more frequent and with the risk of hail or thunder. However, a spell of persistent rain on Friday will clear later to scattered showers," the national forecaster said.

The showers are expected to continue on Wednesday, with lowest temperatures between 2 and 6 degrees.

Thursday will see scattered showers with some sunny spells. However, the showers will be heavy and more frequent in the northwest and north with the risk of the odd thundery downpour at first.

Thursday night will be mostly dry with clear spells at first. Later in the night, cloud will build from the southwest with a spell of persistent rain pushing into the southwest and becoming widespread by morning.

Online Editors