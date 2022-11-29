More electronic gates on the way for Dublin Airport to speed up checks on arrivals

A new report shows that as many as 30.1 million seats could be available out of Dublin next summer. Photo: Damien Storan/PA

Dublin Airport could be in line for more so-called eGates that enable passengers to clear immigration electronically. And the automated service could also be rolled out to seaports.

The Department of Justice’s Border Management Unit, which handles immigration services at Dublin Airport, has indicated to prospective suppliers of new equipment that the eGates are “critical” to the smooth running of immigration controls.

The eGates currently process about 25pc of passengers arriving at Dublin Airport.

In 2019, a record 33 million flyers passed through the gateway. Numbers slumped during the pandemic but hit 8.2 million last year. In the first nine months of 2022, almost 21 million passengers passed through Dublin Airport.

At present, eGates process about 25pc of passengers who arrive at Dublin Airport on a daily basis

The Irish Independent reported last week that airlines are planning as many as four million extra seats in and out of Dublin Airport next summer as air travel patterns return to normal.

Read More

The eGates were first introduced at Dublin Airport in 2017, when 20 of the devices became operational across both its terminals.

In 2019, a further five eGates were installed in a new passenger transfer area near Terminal 2.

The gates have sometimes attracted controversy when they are non-operational despite queues at immigration control. Comedian Dara Ó Briain blasted out-of-use eGates in May, complaining on his Twitter account that there was just one customs officer manning the EU/UK arrivals desk on the day he arrived home.

The electronic gates can be used by passengers aged 18 or over who arrive from the EU, the European Economic Area, Switzerland and the UK.

The eGates at the transfer area enable passengers from the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Japan to clear immigration if they are not transferring to the UK.

Dublin Airport is a considerable transatlantic hub, with passengers able to clear US customs at the gateway before onward travel to America.

“At present, eGates process approximately 25pc of passengers who arrive at Dublin Airport on a daily basis,” notes the Office of Government Procurement in a request for information from providers of eGates on behalf of the Department of Justice.

It adds: “They are a key component of the Border Management Unit (BMU) operational model and are critical to the smooth running of immigration controls, allowing BMU to dedicate resources to non-eligible passengers [non-EU nationals and family groups].”

“There are plans for increased use of eGates at Dublin Airport and at other ports of entry over time,” it says.

Before it considers ordering more eGates, the Office of Government Procurement and the Department of Justice want to develop a “stronger understanding of the market”.

The procurement office acknowledges that eGates are a “critical component” in the management of passenger flows at a port of entry.

“As such, a single failure in an automated border control eGate can very quickly cause a backlog of passengers at the manual border control stations, resulting in passenger delays and unsatisfactory passenger experience,” it concedes.

DAA, the semi-state company that operates Dublin and Cork Airports, recently named former Ryanair executive Kenny Jacobs as its new chief executive officer.