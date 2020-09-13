| 15.9°C Dublin

More and more children are taking anti-depressants. What's going on?

There's been a huge rise in the numbers on these drugs since 2010 - but medics insist prescribing them is not done lightly, reports Ali Bracken

Ali Bracken

Over the past 10 years, the number of children under the age of 11 being prescribed anti-depressants by their doctors has skyrocketed.

New figures released to the Sunday Independent show that children under 11 have been prescribed this medication on 1,593 occasions between 2010 and 2019.

The year-on-year rise in young children being placed on anti-depressants is stark. In 2010, just 43 children in this age category were on anti-depressants, while last year 358 under-11s were taking this medication.