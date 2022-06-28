More Aer Lingus cancellations as airline blames ‘spike’ in Covid cases among staff

Aer Lingus cancelled three return flights to Ireland today due to what it is calling a “spike” in Covid cases among staff - while a further fourth departure flight has also been pulled.

The airline cancelled its 6am Boston to Dublin return flight (EI134) into Shannon Airport, along with the 11.50am Hamburg to Dublin flight (EI393) and the 11.15pm Berlin to Dublin Airport flight (EI337).

These flights had all been affected by staff shortages due to the virus.

The disruption, however, also led to a fourth flight from Dublin to Berlin being affected.

The EI336 from Berlin to Dublin at 5.55pm has also been cancelled.

The airline has also admitted that further cancellations could take place due to “crew illness” but that it would “seek to re-accommodate passengers” on the next available flights.

However members of the public have complained to Independent.ie that they have not been able to wait for days to catch new flights, due to work and other commitments.

An Aer Lingus spokesperson told Independent.ie: “Due to a spike in Covid cases Aer Lingus was forced to cancel three return flights today, Tuesday 28 June.

“Our teams are working to secure alternative travel options for customers in each case and wish to apologise to those impacted for the inconvenience.”

It said it has shared details regarding customers’ rights and the airlines’ obligations under Regulation (EC) 261/2004

“Should crew illness require the cancellation of additional flights in the coming days, we will seek to re-accommodate passengers on the next available services as efficiently as possible.”

The spokesperson added: “In terms of refunds - passengers whose flights have been cancelled can request a refund or a voucher for future travel by filling out a Post Travel Enquiry Form. For full information on passengers’ rights and our obligations under Regulation (EC) 261/2004, please follow this link www.aerlingus.com/support/legal/regulation/.”