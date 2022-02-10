Month's mind mass for Ashling Murphy held by Durrow National School

Durrow National School, where Ashling taught first class children, held a mass to mark the one-month anniversary of her death

A month's mind mass has been held for Ashling Murphy four weeks after her tragic death.

The 23-year-old primary school teacher was killed on Wednesday January 12 while out running along the Grand Canal in Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

Ms Murphy taught children in first class at Durrow National School, who previously described her as “a shining light” and said “her pupils adored her.”

On Wednesday, the school paid tribute to the tragic teacher by holding a month’s mind mass in Durrow church, which was live streamed by Tullamore Parish.

Taking to social media, the school said: “Today, four weeks on, our school remember our dear Ashling Murphy. We are holding a special month’s mind Mass in Durrow church at 11am.

“Ashling will always be our shining light. We love you.”

After the event, the school shared a drawing of the talented musician holding her fiddle and said: “We remember Ms. Ashling Murphy on this day. ‘Our Shining Light’ will never be forgotten and always in our hearts. We love you Ashling.”

It comes after the man accused of her murder was further remanded in custody for two weeks at Cloverhill District Court yesterday.

Jozef Puska (31) faces “the most serious of charges”, the court was told.

Mr Puska, with an address at Lynally Grove, Tullamore, Co Offaly, is charged with the murder of Ashling Murphy (23) at Cappincur, Tullamore.

Judge Cronin further remanded Mr Puska in custody to appear before Cloverhill court via videolink on February 23.

Mr Puska was originally brought before a special late night sitting of Tullamore district court last month charged with the school teacher's murder.

At that time, the court heard that Mr Puska was on disability benefit and defence solicitor Eoin Lysaght was assigned on free legal aid.



