Monaghan student wins national enterprise award after creating antimicrobial case to store masks

A Monaghan student who developed Coppercase, an antimicrobial copper case to store face masks, has taken the top prize at this year’s Student Enterprise Programme National Finals.

Matthew McVicar (16), a student from St. Macartan’s College, created a copper case after noticing the excessive amount of face masks being disposed of in his community.

His product is now being sold in pharmacies in Ireland and the UK.

“Just three minutes in a CopperCase and your mask is free from Covid-19 and other viruses and bacteria.

“Hundreds of studies have proven the antimicrobial effects of copper and Coppercase is one of only seven companies in Europe who have this authorisation to place copper on the market as a biocide,” he said.

The competition, which honours Ireland's best young student entrepreneurs, was held virtually and broadcast live from Croke Park to hundreds of finalists, students and teachers across the country.

The event was hosted by RTE’s Rick O’Shea and he was joined during the ceremony by An Tanaiste, Leo Varadkar and Student Enterprise Programme Ambassador, Derval O’Rourke, a three-time Olympian and entrepreneur.

An Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar congratulated the students today on their achievements.

“To be a finalist in the Student Enterprise Programme is a fantastic achievement in normal times and it's incredible given everything that’s happened this past year.

“The ability to create an idea, turn it into a business and to run that business is a skill that will be invaluable later in life.

“Ireland has a proud history of entrepreneurship and no doubt those here today will all go on to achieve great things. Government will back you every step of the way.”

There were 72 student enterprises competing in what is Ireland’s largest entrepreneurship programme for second level students.

The National Final students, who competed across three categories, Junior, Intermediate and Senior, saw judging take place virtually via electronic submissions.

Each student enterprise was challenged with creating, setting up and running their own business, which must show sales of their service or product.

The judging panel included business owners and representatives from enterprise agencies and associated bodies.

Michael Nevin, chair of the Local Enterprise Office’s Enterprise Education Committee, said the programme produces the “the very best of ingenuity and entrepreneurship amongst our secondary school students,”

“It’s no surprise to see the challenges thrown up by the pandemic featuring in many of the businesses and the ongoing willingness for students to create businesses that not only sell services or products, but that help address ongoing issues in society.

“We see every year that the National Finals are not an end point for our student entrepreneurs, but a stepping stone on the next stage of their entrepreneurial journey.

“From our class of 20/21 we will see some business leaders and global entrepreneurs of the future emerge.”