This is the moment a man and woman were arrested following a terrifying incident in which a garda suffered a broken arm and other injuries after he was dragged along a road.

Moment man and woman arrested after garda dragged along road by driver fleeing checkpoint

The 29-year-old woman and a man were arrested after a major manhunt in Dublin 4 yesterday morning.

The female drug addict has been identified as the driver of the car which dragged Garda Tom Gallagher along a road before it crashed. The traffic garda was speaking to the woman at the side of the Volvo XC90 car, which was stopped on Macken Street at around 10am, when the woman suddenly accelerated way.

An eyewitness said the garda was dragged about 30 metres along the road in the shocking incident. "He could have been killed. The driver's door was open and he was talking to the woman, who appeared to be rowing with him, when she suddenly drove away," the witness told the Irish Independent.

A garda at the damaged Volvo car on Waterloo Road in Dublin, where it crashed before the occupants fled. Photo: Collins

"There was a Garda van behind it, and there were two gardaí. It looked like they had stopped the car and were checking the driver's details. "They were there for ages, it seemed like an hour. The woman seemed to be arguing a lot and I could hear her shouting. There was a man in the passenger seat," the witness added.

Then the situation took a dramatic turn. "One of the gardaí was standing behind the car, and the other was standing in the opening of the door, between the door and the driver," said the witness.

The Garda helicopter hovers over the scene. Photo: Collins

"Then she just accelerated away, kind of on the wrong side of the road, and went speeding up the road with the garda being dragged along.

"He eventually fell away from the car and he was lying on his stomach on the road.

"The other garda ran to him, and his colleague was just lying on the road. It was awful, it all happened all of a sudden," the witness explained. Gda Gallagher was treated at the scene by paramedics before he was taken to St Vincent's Hospital. He is understood to have suffered a broken arm and other injuries.

After the incident on Macken Street, the woman drove to the Dublin 4 area where the car crashed into a bin truck and she and the male passenger fled on foot. A major manhunt was launched involving armed gardaí and the Garda helicopter.

The woman and man were quickly found at a house on Waterloo Road and were brought to Irishtown garda station for questioning.

