Molly and Thomas Martens – a timeline of the death of Jason Corbett, their murder conviction and the appeal against their imprisonment

Molly Martens and her father, Thomas

Close

Ralph Riegel Twitter Email

November 2006 – Jason Corbett's young wife Margaret, the mother of his two children, Jack and Sarah, dies in Limerick from a tragic asthma attack. The children are both aged under two years.


September 2007 – The Limerick businessman considers placing an advert for an au pair/nanny.

February 2008 – Tennessee native Molly Martens travels to Ireland to work as an au pair for Jason Corbett. He knows nothing of her history of mental health problems.

2009 – A relationship develops between the Irish widower and the young Knoxville woman after around seven months.

February 14, 2010 – Jason and Molly get engaged.

May 2011 – The couple relocate from Limerick to Panther Creek, north of Lexington in North Carolina where Jason works at MPS. Jason pays $390,000 (€327,500) for the house. Molly is given $80,000 (€67,000) to furnish it.

