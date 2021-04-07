November 2006 – Jason Corbett's young wife Margaret, the mother of his two children, Jack and Sarah, dies in Limerick from a tragic asthma attack. The children are both aged under two years.



September 2007 – The Limerick businessman considers placing an advert for an au pair/nanny.



February 2008 – Tennessee native Molly Martens travels to Ireland to work as an au pair for Jason Corbett. He knows nothing of her history of mental health problems.



2009 – A relationship develops between the Irish widower and the young Knoxville woman after around seven months.



February 14, 2010 – Jason and Molly get engaged.



May 2011 – The couple relocate from Limerick to Panther Creek, north of Lexington in North Carolina where Jason works at MPS. Jason pays $390,000 (€327,500) for the house. Molly is given $80,000 (€67,000) to furnish it.

June 4, 2011 – Jason and Molly wed in a lavish ceremony at Bleak House in Tennessee. Jason pays Molly's father, Thomas Martens, $49,000 (€41,000) towards the cost of the wedding.



August 2011 – Molly secretly goes to a divorce lawyer to determine her rights to Jason's two children.



2014 – Jason confides to his sister, Tracey, he is lonely and homesick in North Carolina and is considering moving back to Ireland.



2014/2015 – Relationship between Jason and his father-in-law sours. Thomas Martens encourages his daughter to consult a lawyer and divorce the Irishman. Jason continues to decline to sign adoption papers giving his second wife equal rights to his two children. Thomas Martens admits he dislikes his son-in-law and has disdain for him and his family. He publicly disparages him.



August 1, 2015 – Jason works at his North Carolina home until a surprise visit from Molly's parents, Tom and Sharon, who decide to stay overnight.



August 2, 2015 – At 3.02am Davidson County emergency dispatcher Karen Capps receives a 14-minute 911 call from Thomas Martens who says he struck his son-in-law in the head with a baseball bat and may have killed him.



August 4, 2015 – At 9.30am Molly, accompanied by her mother and uncle, arrive at the MPS plant to take Jason's personal belongings. One executive, who has not yet heard the circumstances in which Jason died, notices no sign of injury, scratch, bruise or abrasion to the young woman.



August 19 & 21, 2015 – Tracey Lynch and her husband, David, are given custody of Jason's two children in North Carolina despite legal efforts by Molly to retain their guardianship.



August 26, 2015 – Jason Corbett is buried in Castlemungret in his native Limerick.



January 4, 2016 – Thomas Martens and Molly Martens Corbett are charged with secondary degree murder and voluntary manslaughter. Molly launches a social media tirade over "the level of slander, harassment, lies and absolute utter corruption".



June 8, 2017 – Pre-trial hearings for the second-degree murder trial are heard at Davidson County Superior Court.



July 17 – The murder trial opens with jury selection.



July 19 – Civil proceedings alleging wrongful death started by the Corbett family against Thomas and Sharon Martens as well as Molly Martens Corbett.



July 25 – Evidence begins in the murder trial.



August 8 – Jury begins deliberations on a verdict.



August 9 – Tom and Molly Martens convicted of second-degree murder by unanimous jury verdict. They are sentenced to 20-25 years in prison.

Both immediately signal an appeal.



November 2017-January 2021 – Molly Martens is cited multiple times in prison for breaches of rules.



January 31, 2019 – North Carolina Court of Appeal hears oral submissions on the Martens appeal.



February 4, 2020 – North Carolina Court of Appeal, by majority 2-1 verdict, revoke convictions and direct a new trial.



January 11, 2021 – North Carolina Supreme Court holds oral hearing into the Martens challenge for a new trial and argument by State prosecutors that the original murder conviciton be upheld.



March 12, 2021 – North Carolina Supreme Court rule by a 4-3 majority in favour of quashing the original conviction and triggering a full

retrial.



April 2021 – It emerged that Davidson County District Attorney Garry Frank has offered the Martens a controversial plea bargain and they may serve as little as 22 months extra in US prisons.

