Moderna vaccine to arrive here this week but only 4,000 doses expected in initial batch

The Moderna vaccine must be given in two doses but it can be stored at lower temperatures than the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine. Photo: Reuters

The first batches of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine are due in Ireland this week, it has emerged.

Moderna announced that deliveries to Europe will begin from today.

Ireland has ordered around 880,000 doses of the vaccine but health officials said last week only around 4,000 are expected initially.

The vaccine must be given in two doses but it can be stored at lower temperatures than the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.

The Moderna vaccine is the second jab licensed for Europe by the European Medicines Agency.

The HSE will remain reliant on Pfizer BioNTech which has promised 40,000 doses a week to Ireland until the end of February.

About 35,000 people have got the first dose of this vaccine so far, mainly health workers, including more than 3,000 residents and staff in long-term care homes.

This week the HSE is to concentrate on delivering the vaccine to long-term care homes and expects that 20,000 doses will be sent to 156 such homes.

A spokeswoman for Moderna said today all shipments of its vaccine would be conducted by Kuehne Nagel, a world-leading logistics company, and would originate from its centralised hub in Europe.

Dan Staner, vice-president of Moderna, said: ”This is a really exciting milestone and we are proud of the role Moderna’s vaccine will play in tackling this pandemic in Europe.”

Meanwhile, about 3,000 Pfizer staff who are essential and must work on-site are to be offered the vaccine. These vaccines are not part of the supply to the HSE.

These staff cannot work from home and are key to maintaining the supply, not just of the vaccine but other medicines.

The staff are working in Ringaskiddy, Cork, Grange Castle, Dublin and in Kildare.

A spokeswoman for Pifzer said today: “Pfizer has begun offering on-site vaccinations against Covid-19 to its site-essential employees, for example in manufacturing, who are critical to the vaccine effort and the continued supply of all Pfizer medicines.

“Ensuring supply of our medicines and continuation of critical research and development work across therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular disease and cancer, is a priority for global health, particularly given the current burden on health systems around the world as a result of Covid-19.

“Site-essential employees are those based at our manufacturing and R&D sites whose presence is required at a Pfizer location to ensure supply of our medicines and vaccines, the continuation of critical research and development programmes, and to maintain and keep secure our labs and buildings.

“Vaccination of site-essential employees started this week at our manufacturing sites in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and Puurs, Belgium. We will expand to other Pfizer sites on a rolling basis. There are approximately 15,000 employees and contractors across Pfizer sites in the EU who are considered site-essential.

“The vaccine doses to be used for this programme are separate and distinct from those committed by Pfizer to governments around the world and will not impact supply to national governments in any way.”

Online Editors