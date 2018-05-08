MOBILE homes were "severely damaged" during a fire at a caravan park last night, gardai have confirmed.

MOBILE homes were "severely damaged" during a fire at a caravan park last night, gardai have confirmed.

Mobile homes 'severely damaged' in fire at caravan park in popular seaside town

Six mobile homes were damaged in the blaze that broke out at Parklands Holiday Park in Courtown Harbour, Co Wexford on Sunday evening.

No injuries have been reported at this time and a technical examination of the scene is taking place today. The mobile homes that suffered damage were not inhabited at the time, but on view for sale in the mobile storage yard, according to local Councillor Bobby Ireton.

Mobile home park owner Thomas O’Loughlin said the fire “could have been anything” and he has “no idea” of cause at the current time. Gardaí in Courtown Harbour along with emergency services responded to the reports of the fire. The park is still operating at the moment, but investigations are continuing.

A garda spokesman said: "Gardaí in Courtown Harbour along with emergency services responded the reports of a fire at a mobile home site in Courtown last night . "Six mobile homes were severely damaged, no injuries have been reported at this time.

"A technical Examination of the scene is taking place today. Investigations are continuing."

Online Editors