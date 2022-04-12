Mobile app to help refugees resettle in Ireland now available in Ukrainian

A man helps a woman and a child on the platform after a train arrived from Ukraine, in Przemysl, Poland Photo: AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski.

A smartphone app designed to assist refugees and the hosts and communities supporting them is now available in Ukrainian.

‘Swift Integration’ is helping refugees find the information they need to resettle in Ireland by enabling them to access information on Irish services such as accommodation, health, education and employment in multiple languages.

The app, which was developed by The Open Community in collaboration with the Department of Social Protection, was already available in English and Arabic and has now been fully translated into Ukrainian as well as Pashto and Dari, the two main languages spoken by the Afghan community.

Colm O’Gorman, Chairperson of The Open Community, said the app places up-to-date information on a whole range of aspects of Irish life at the fingertips of those who need it, to support the integration and resettlement process.

“The Swift Integration app is already being used by people as they arrive and begin to resettle in Ireland. The app also helps to support hosts and communities who are welcoming refugees. Given the extraordinary response across communities in welcoming Ukrainian refugees in recent weeks, we are delighted to have been able to make it available in Ukrainian,” Mr O’Gorman said.

“The crisis in Afghanistan has also seen many Afghan refugees arrive in Ireland in recent months, many of whom are also being supported in communities, so we have also fully translated the app into Dari and Pashto.

“The app forms part of a wider package of supports and resources that we will soon be making available on our website, in conjunction with our partners, to help prepare hosts and host communities to welcome a refugee into their home and community,” Mr O’Gorman added.

Swift Integration is part funded by Positive 2 Work Skillnet and Skillnet Ireland and Grainne O’Boyle, Director of Positive 2 Work Skillnet, said her organisation was delighted to support the development of the app.

“We have extensive experience in working with refugees and asylum seekers through the Skillnet Ireland Skills Connect Programme, and felt that the app would enable participants to be more informed about their entitlements, and work and training opportunities,” Grainne said.

“We have seen first-hand how empowered individuals are when they can access information available on the app”.

Swift Integration is available on Google Play or the Apple App Store.