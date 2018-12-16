A 67-year-old woman has been reported missing from her home in Tallaght.

Missing woman (67) last seen in early hours carrying plastic bag and umbrella

Ann O'Sullivan has been missing from her home since Saturday, December 15.

She is described at 5' 1'', slim with brown hair and blue eyes.

Ann was seen at Tamrisk, Tallaght Dublin 24 at 3am this morning wearing a dark rain jacket, tracksuit bottoms and a pink hat.

She was carrying a plastic bag and a Roches Stores umbrella.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000.

