Gardai are appealing to the public in helping locate a missing 17-year-old girl.

Missing teen girl (17) last seen in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre almost a week ago

Sara Quinn was last seen in the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre at approximately 7pm on Tuesday, January 15.

When last seen she was wearing blue jeans, a red jumper, black jacket and white runners.

Sara is described as 5’ 2” in height, of thin build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Ronanstown on 01-6667700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

