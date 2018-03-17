Missing teen girl (16) last seen at her school in south Dublin
A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing from south Dublin.
Natasha Ottus was last seen at her school in Milltown in Dublin 6 at around 3pm on Friday afternoon (March 16).
The teenager has been described as being approximately 5' 8" with brown eyes.
When last seen Natasha was wearing her school uniform; a dark brown jumper, a dark brown skirt, and a white shirt with a red crest.
Gardaí in Donnybrook in Dublin 4 are appealing for the public's help in tracing the girl.
Anyone who has seen Natasha or can assist in locating her is asked to contact Donnybrook Garda Station 01 666 9200 , the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
